Saranac woman dies after 3-car crash on M-66

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Saranac woman has died after a three-vehicle crash on M-66 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Berlin Township in Ionia County before 1:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the 71-year-old driver was headed south when she rear-ended a stopped pickup truck. The impact's force shoved the pickup into another car.

Troopers say the first car burst into flames. First responders weren’t able to rescue the driver, who died on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

MSP credits the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Ionia Public Safety Fire Department and Berlin-Orange Township Fire Department for their assistance.

