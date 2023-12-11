Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Saranac woman dies after 3-car crash on M-66

MSP 09022023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 09022023
Posted at 11:13 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 11:13:37-05

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Saranac woman has died after a three-vehicle crash on M-66 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Berlin Township in Ionia County before 1:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the 71-year-old driver was headed south when she rear-ended a stopped pickup truck. The impact's force shoved the pickup into another car.

Troopers say the first car burst into flames. First responders weren’t able to rescue the driver, who died on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

MSP credits the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Ionia Public Safety Fire Department and Berlin-Orange Township Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book