Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Rescue teams responding to man trapped in Ionia County grain bin

generic fire engine photo
file photo
generic fire engine photo
Posted
and last updated

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rescue teams are working to remove a man who became trapped in an Ionia County grain bin Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Ostrum Road, according to Orleans Township Fire Chief Ron Hill.

We’re told crews have two lines around the man as they work to drain the corn.

Chief Hill says the man is unharmed, conscious and alert.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward