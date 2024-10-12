Plane runs out of gas, makes emergency landing in field near Ionia Co. Airport

IONIA, Mich. — A private plane made an emergency landing in a field near Ionia County Airport on Saturday morning.

Ionia County authorities say it happened at around 1:50 in the morning, air traffic control was notified that a pilot headed to Greenville from Columbus, Ohio was experiencing mechanical issues.

The pilot tried to detour to the Ionia County Airport, but ultimately had to make an emergency landing in a nearby field.

We're told the plane ran out of gas, necessitating the landing.

The pilot wasn't hurt and got out of the plane to flag police down near David Highway. The plane involved didn't appear damaged, either.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

