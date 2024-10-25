Passersby rescue man, 2 children from burning car in Berlin Twp

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and two young children were rescued after the car they were in left the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Ionia County Sheriff's Deputies are still investigating the cause, but tell FOX 17 the Thursday night crash happened along South State Rd, near Benett Rd.

Calls to 911 reported the fire and people trapped inside— bystanders braved the car fire to open the doors and free the 27-year-old, as well as the 9-, and 3-year-old children.

The children were sent to the hospital as a precaution. The man is being treated three for some non-life-threatening injuries.

