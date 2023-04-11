North Carolina woman killed in crash on I-69

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from North Carolina died after a crash on I-96 in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened Monday just after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Jackson Road in Berlin Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Kristin Vandersyde of Brevard, North Carolina, left the roadway and hit a cable barrier before reentering the roadway and stopping.

A semi driven by a Big Rapids man saw the vehicle and tried to stop but ended up crashing into Vandersyde’s vehicle.

Vandersyde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube