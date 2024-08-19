Motorcyclist airlifted with critical injuries from Ionia County crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash in Ionia County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Nash Highway at around 4 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the motorcyclist was headed east when the driver of a westbound car didn’t see the motorcyclist and turned south into the latter’s path.

MSP says the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries. Aeromed rushed them to the hospital. The driver in the car is not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP advises motorists to travel along a different route.

