Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway

Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.

According to Ionia County Central Dispatch E911, Joesiah was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt coat with no shirt, blue jeans, and riding boots. He has been spotted riding around the Saranac area on a red 2016 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler.

Joesiah may be armed with a knife. If he knows that law enforcement has been contacted, he will likely flee again.

Anyone who sees Joesiah is asked to contact Ionia County Central Dispatch E911 at 616-527-0400 for Trooper Clark.

