Menard's employee dies after falling 20 feet in Orange Township

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A worker has died after falling 20 feet at Menard’s Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Menard’s on State Road in Orange Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

We’re told an employee, a 26-year-old man from Ionia, was on an elevated platform when he fell by accident onto a concrete floor.

First responders provided aid before he was taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital, deputies say. It was there where he later died.

ICSO says safety equipment was operational but may not have been used properly. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

MiOSHA will continue to handle the investigation.

