Man sentenced for 2020 murder of Clarksville 2-year-old

IONIA, Mich. — A man found guilty of killing a child in 2020 has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison.

Matt Rademacher was found guilty of homicide and first-degree child abuse last November in the death of a 2-year-old.

Police initially were called to a home in Clarksville in September 2020 regarding a choking incident involving 2-year-old Colton Sceviour.

Sceviour was taken to Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The Kent County Medical Examiner determined that Colton did not die from choking but from severe head trauma.

Police arrested Rademacher, the mother of the victim’s boyfriend, on charges of murder and child abuse.

He was found guilty of both charges.

Rademacher now faces a maximum of 25 years in jail, with a minimum sentence of 15 years.