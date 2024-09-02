Man chugs 24 ounces of ranch in 10 seconds at Belding competition

BELDING, Mich. — On this Labor Day weekend, The Harmful Roester in Belding hosted its first-ever chugging competition — and you win by chugging a 24-ounce glass of their ranch.

It only took 10 seconds for competitor Zach Orvis to chug all 24 ounces of the ranch and take home the win.

When asked about how he consumed so much ranch so quickly, Orvis said, “I’ve seen people pour about that much on their salads, so what’s the difference?”

Orvis did, however, have his fair share of competition. The Harmful Roester capped the competition at 12 people, with four more on a waiting list.

One of the competitors was 10-year-old Jordin Peterle. All Peterle had to say was, “I’m a kid; I’m the youngest person here. Good luck.”

Owner Randy Roest came prepared for the big day, making sure there were buckets by every competitor "just in case." Roest even had the competitors sign a waiver.

“How much more Midwest can you get than guzzling ranch dressing?” Roest said.

Still, Roest clearly underestimated Orvis.

“I don’t feel sick at all — it’s just ranch dressing,” Orvis said moments after winning the competition.

The prize sought after by all 12 contestants was a $100 gift card and a free order of all-you-can-eat wings every week until the spring of 2025.

It's safe to say that these competitors were ready to take on the ranch — Orvis just slammed it better than the rest.

Roest tells me that he is hopeful that this year will be the first of many for this ranch-chugging competition.

