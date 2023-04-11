Man accused of shooting to Right to Life volunteer pleads no contest

IONIA, Mich. — The man accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman who was canvassing against Proposal 3 back in September has pled no contest.

On Monday, Richard Harvey of Ionia County pled no contest to three charges, including assault with a weapon and two other weapons charges, after Joan Jacobson was shot in the back on September 20.

He says it was an accident.

Richard Harvey, of Ionia County, admitted to shooting Joan Jacobson, who was going door-to-door and campaigning with Right to Life of West Michigan, but Harvey maintained that he was trying to get Jacobson to leave his property after she got into an argument with his wife.

Harvey's wife, Sharon, had endured an ectopic pregnancy and told Jacobson she wouldn't vote "no" on Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution. According to the Harveys, Jacobson was told several times to leave, but she refused.

Harvey said he fired a warning shot.

On the other hand, Jacobson claimed she was walking away when she was shot. Just as she was leaving, she says Harvey came out of a barn on the property, holding a gun.

“I no sooner saw the man when I heard the shot, and I felt pain,” said Jacobson. “I was so stunned. He didn’t say anything to me, she didn’t say anything to me, I didn’t say anything to them.”

Jacobson drove herself to the hospital after the shooting, and the Prosecutor's Office said all parties were cooperating with the investigation.

In October, a judge ruled that enough evidence was available to send Harvey to trial. It's unclear when he will be sentenced, but county clerks say scheduling could take 4-8 weeks.

