Late night chase ends in crash

IONIA, Mich. — A man was hospitalized then arrested after leading police on a chase through Ionia that ended in a crash.

The man was driving a Dodge Durango on S. Dexter St. just before midnight Tuesday when it happened.

In a Facebook post, Ionia Department of Public Safety said officers tried to pull him over near Steele St. for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop— instead turning down Riverside Dr. and speeding off.

He eventually hit a parked car, causing the SUV to roll and trapping him inside.

Rescuers pulled him out safely and he was taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for minor injuries. He was later arrested for Fleeing, Parole Violation, and Possession of Methamphetamine.