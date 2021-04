LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lake Odessa police are requesting information in connection to an alleged vandalism incident on Fourth Avenue.

In a Facebook post, the Lake Odessa Police Department says graffiti was reported in the business district, adding that the graffiti reappeared after it was cleaned.

Anyone with information is asked to call LOPD at 616-374-8845 or Ionia dispatchers at 616-527-0400.

