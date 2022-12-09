Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., Ionia County Deputies responded to calls saying a car left Eastbound I-96 near Hastings Rd, eventually hitting several trees.
Louis Rumsey, of Lake Odessa, was found in the vehicle and taken to Spectrum Butterworth with life-threatening injuries.
Police later learned Rumsey did not survive.
It's believe a medical emergency caused the 50 year-old to lose control, though the investigation is still ongoing.