Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency

Ionia County sheriff's office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's "critical incident."
Ionia County sheriff's office
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 10:53:36-05

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Ionia County Deputies responded to calls saying a car left Eastbound I-96 near Hastings Rd, eventually hitting several trees.

Louis Rumsey, of Lake Odessa, was found in the vehicle and taken to Spectrum Butterworth with life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned Rumsey did not survive.

It's believe a medical emergency caused the 50 year-old to lose control, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered