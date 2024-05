IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools announced school will be closed Tuesday due to a telephone issue.

District officials posted to social media Monday explaining their phones are down, precluding their ability to dial 911 during emergencies.

“Rather than rely solely on cell phones, we will err on the side of safety and close on Tuesday, May 28,” the district writes.

