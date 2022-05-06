Ionia Public High School Principal resigns two days after district administration denies claims of misconduct

IONIA, Mich. — A letter from Superintendent Benjamin Gurk of Ionia Public Schools was released on May 5, informing parents and students that the district had received and accepted Jonathan Duley’s resignation as Ionia High School principal.

Two days prior on May 3, the district released a statement denying accusations of misconduct against Principal Duley that had been made on social media.

RELATED: Ionia Public Schools responds to allegations against high school principal

According to the May 5 release, Principal Duley’s resignation was due to personal reasons and effective immediately. Superintendent Gurk noted that the district does not comment further on resignations.

You can see the full release here.