Ionia prison to close amid declining inmate numbers

IONIA, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has announced an Ionia prison will close amid declining inmate populations.

The state says operations at Michigan Reformatory will come to an end this November.

We’re told the facility’s upcoming closure will help offset vacancies among correctional officers across the city’s three remaining prisons while significantly decreasing overtime hours.

“While these announcements are normally and understandably difficult on staff, in this instance we know it may be welcome news to many,” says MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “This will provide much-needed relief to our officers, nurses and other employees who have worked significant overtime shifts over the past few years.”

MDOC says there are enough openings at Ionia’s remaining facilities to employ Michigan Reformatory’s officers.

State officials tell us 33 prisons have closed in Michigan as prison populations continue to fall.

We’re told 32,000 inmates are currently jailed in Michigan, the state’s lowest number in more than three decades.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube