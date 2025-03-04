Ionia man sentenced for sending explicit videos of New York child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Ionia man was sentenced for reportedly distributing child porn of an underage New York child.

Ethan Eversman, 25, a former Eaton County corrections officer, asked a 15-year-old to take explicit videos of themselves and forward them to him in May 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Eversman sent two of the videos to someone else over the internet.

“Today’s sentencing of Ethan Eversman, a former Corrections Deputy, reinforces the FBI’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the highest standards of integrity in law enforcement,” says FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “Members from the FBI’s Lansing Resident Agency, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at the Michigan State Police, worked tirelessly throughout this investigation, in an effort to halt Mr. Eversman’s predatory actions. I also want to express my gratitude to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan for their vital role in ensuring this child predator faces justice.”

Federal attorneys say Eversman will spend 17.5 years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube