Ionia man indicted for allegedly soliciting explicit images from New York girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Ionia man was indicted for allegedly soliciting explicit photos and videos from a minor.

Ethan Eversman, 24, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and distributing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Federal attorneys say Eversman, a former Eaton County corrections officer, is accused of convincing a New York girl to take explicit images of herself and forward them to him over the internet. This reportedly occurred between 2021 and June 2024.

“Children should not have to endure the trauma of being a victim of child exploitation,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect our most defenseless citizens from egregious sex crimes.”

Eversman faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars if found guilty.

