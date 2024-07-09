Ionia County will test its tornado sirens Wednesday

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County plans to test its tornado sirens this Wednesday.

County dispatchers tell FOX 17 they and Ionia County Emergency Management will activate tornado sirens in Ionia, Pewamo, Lyons-Muir and Portland at noon on July 10.

We’re told all of the county’s public safety agencies have migrated to the same statewide radio system, bringing their tornado sirens with them.

Dispatchers say siren tests are normally held on the first Saturday of each month but one siren failed to activate on July 6. The issue was addressed but the siren won’t be tested until next month. Because of this, Wednesday’s test was scheduled to make sure it is working properly.

If severe weather is imminent this Wednesday, the test will be postponed.

