Ionia County deputies seek man wanted for questioning on suspicious fire

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County deputies need your help finding a man wanted in connection to a suspicious fire earlier this month.

A house caught fire in the 8000 block of Krupp Road early June 7, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Firefighters arrived to find the building nearly engulfed in flames.

We’re told the home was foreclosed and its former owner submitted “concerning messages” to loved ones before the fire was reported. Authorities have been unable to find him since.

Deputies have identified the former owner as 62-year-old Joseph Marhofer. He is described as a 6’4” white man weighing about 200 pounds. He reportedly drives a gold 2011 Ford F-150 with a license plate number of “BA87383.” He appeared on surveillance footage at a Belding convenience store on June 9.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office

ICSO says they want to ask Joseph about the fire and make sure he is okay.

Those with knowledge of Joseph’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-527-5363.

