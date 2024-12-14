Watch Now
Ionia County: car collides with guardrail, 2 hurt

IONIA COUNTY — 2 people are recovering after an accident in Orange Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 7:40 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Portland Road.

When first responders arrived, they found that the car—a 2010 Honda Civic—had collided with a guard rail.

We're told the 18-year-old driver and passenger were both hurt. They were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel which could have caused the accident.

