Ionia Co. sheriff reminds drivers to slow down after crash involving plow truck

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down during inclement weather after an early morning crash involving a county plow truck.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash Friday morning around 4:15 on westbound I-96, west of Jordan Lake Road.

Deputies say a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 driven by a 25-year-old Rockford man was heading west on I-96 when it approached an Ionia County Road Department truck plowing in the left lane.

The driver attempted to slow down, but the Mercedes ended up sliding into the side of a semi-truck. The impact then caused the Mercedes to run into the rear of the plow truck.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated on the scene for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that it’s their responsibility to keep their vehicles under control and to slow down during inclement weather.

