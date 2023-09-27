Home daycare owner charged with child abuse, license suspended amid investigation

LANSING, Mich. — The owner of an at-home daycare service faces a criminal charge for allegedly abusing a young child under her care.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) announced Wednesday it suspended the childcare license for Christial and Dale Stairs. The Stairs ran a daycare out of a home on 7204 East Grand River Ave., Lot 2, in Portland, according to the state.

The notice of the suspension says a new child was grabbed, pulled, and pushed by Christial on their first day at the daycare on August 14. The child's mother noticed red marks and abrasions on the child's arms.

LARA interviewed Stairs, who admitted to grabbing the child's arms to guide the child to the playroom and pushing the child to lay down on a changing table.

The state's investigation resulted in the following violations:



Failing to act in the interest of children’s well-being.

Failing to supervise and care for children.

Inappropriate disciplinary measures.

LARA says Christial and Dale Stairs are no longer permitted to care for others’ children, effective Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Christial was charged with fourth-degree child abuse on September 19, court records say. She pleaded not guilty and posted a $500 bond.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on childcare licensing.

