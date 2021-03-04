Herbruck's Poultry Ranch launches employee recruitment campaign

SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has launched a recruitment campaign for its West Michigan operations, according to a news release Thursday.

The fourth-generation family farm in Saranac has positions open in production, processing and maintenance.

“Herbruck’s has a longstanding history demonstrating our commitment to our employees,” said Greg Herbruck, president of the company. “Family comes first in our business, and our employees are a huge part of our extended family. We dedicate many resources to ensure our employees and their families are healthy and safe; this is a key core value for Herbruck’s.”

The company says it offers competitive wages with regular increases, department incentives and annually shares profits with employees.

Their benefits package includes premium-free health care and matching Health Savings Account contributions, as well as an Employee Wellness Clinic, annual onsite flu vaccinations, prescription safety eyewear, paid time off and flexible schedules.

“Engaged employees mean content birds,” Herbruck said. “We demonstrate our gratitude and appreciation for our employees in many ways because they are a key part of our success.”

More information, including open positions, can be found here.