Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m.

We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of the crash.

Deputies say the driver lost control and left the road, causing the trailer to detach.

The crash resulted in the freeway’s closure for cleanup procedures, the sheriff's office says. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Authorities tell us the pickup’s two occupants, both from Ohio, were unhurt in the crash. No one was inside the other four vehicles.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube