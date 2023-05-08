Flags placed on veteran graves in Lake Odessa ahead of Memorial Day

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Volunteers in Ionia County put dozens of American flags on the graves of local veterans on Sunday.

“I don't know what the count is… but it's a lot,” said Tom Dowker, Quartermaster at VFW Post 4460.

The annual project is organized by Post 4460 and its auxiliary, Post 4461.

FOX17

The flags, which are placed at Lakeside Cemetery in Lake Odessa, stay by gravesites through Labor Day weekend.

"It’s showing their duty to America,” said Dowker. “These are veterans that died, some of them in the wars or in conflicts.”

Some of the soldiers honored fought in the Civil War, according to Dowker.

Community members, some of them as young as elementary school-aged, offered their time to put in the flags.

FOX17

No matter their age, volunteers say they understand the impact of the choices the veterans have made, and believe the flags are a small way to tell them "Thank you."

“We can show our support to people that have lost their lives in war serving our country,” said Molly McCaul, a member of Girl Scout Troop 8190, which volunteered for the event.

Martha Johnson, another volunteer, added, “My husband's of Vietnam veteran. Coming out and doing this honors the service that he gave. I think that it’s an important part, something that I can do."