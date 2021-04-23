Firefighters save belongings, some pets from morning house fire

INIA COUNTY — The Saranac Community Fire Department says they were able to save several pets during efforts to stop a house fire. Unfortunately some of the pets were not able to be saved.

In a post on their Facebook page Saranac Community Fire Department said there was heavy smoke visible from three miles away at about 11:30 Thursday morning. The garage and part of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The Fire Department made an aggressive attack and were helped by Berlin Orange Fire, Clarksville Fire, Life EMS, and Ionia County Sheriff's Deputies.