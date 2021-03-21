Menu

15-year-old Ionia County girl reported missing found safe

Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:04:47-04

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) report that Tisa Marie Butler, 15, has been found safe after previously being reported missing.

Butler was last seen leaving her home with a white man in a gold Chevrolet Uplander. She was last wearing black leggings, a black Sweatshirt, and black and white checkered shoes. The man has dark hair, is roughly 6 ft. tall, and near his mid to late 20’s.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

