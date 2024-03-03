Watch Now
FEMA to open disaster recovery center in Ionia County this week

Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 03, 2024
LANSING, Mich. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it will open a disaster recovery center in Ionia County this week.

The disaster recovery center will serve Ionia and surrounding counties impacted by severe storms on Aug. 24–26, 2023.

We’re told services will be available 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. this Monday through Saturday at Boston Township Hall in Saranac.

FEMA says specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help with the application process for disaster assistance. They can also provide advice on how to fortify homes against natural disasters.

The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office (ICSO).

Visit FEMA's website for more information.

