Family escapes as home destroyed by fire

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home in Ronald Township was destroyed by an early morning fire. Firefighters say it took multiple departments to stop the flames and putting out hotspots took several hours.

Thankfully, everyone made it out and no one was hurt.

In a post on Facebook, the Ronald Township Fire Department thanked Ionia County Victim Advocates for bringing food to the family and firefighters working that day.

The fire happened just before 5:30 Wednesday morning on Stedman Road just north of Woods Road.

The cause is still under investigation.