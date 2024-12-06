Driver arrested after Ionia County crash kills 1 passenger, hurts another

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While the driver was not believed to be impaired, the 27-year-old is now facing charges after a crash took the life of one passenger and seriously injured another.

Ionia County Deputies were called to the crash at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, finding a Ford F-150 stuck in a ditch on E. Grand River Ave near Gregory Rd.

The vehicle had rolled at least once, Deputies told FOX 17, severely hurting 2 of the 5 men inside.

One of those hurt was taken to U of M Sparrow in Lansing, and did not survive.

—Another was first taken to U of M Ionia Hospital before being transferred to Sparrow. They are expected to live.

The other three were not critically injured, Deputies told us.

The driver— a man from Grand Rapids— was arrested on a Moving Violation Causing Death, Deputies citing excessive speed and not using seat belts as determining factors in the crash.

Names have not been released, pending family notifications for the victims and arraignment of the driver.

