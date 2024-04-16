Deputies investigate dock fire at Ionia Co. park, $1K reward offered

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after deputies say a fire broke out at Green View Point Park late last week.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says they received a call about a grass fire on the morning of Saturday, April 13.

We’re told firefighters arrived to find not a grass fire but the remnants of a fishing dock that caught fire. Investigation suggests the fire occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It is not yet known if the fire was set intentionally or by accident.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

ICSO says a $1,000 reward is offered in exchange for information leading to answers in the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube