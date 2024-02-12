Deadly Ionia Co crash started as multi-county police chase

IONIA, Mich. — A woman died and several others were hurt after two vehicles were stolen, leading police on a multi-county chase.

If started around 4:15 on Sunday afternoon—Ionia County Deputies got calls for vehicles stolen from retailer parking lots.

As it turned out, 5 suspects stole a vehicle at a Walmart in Ionia, then drove to the Menards where they stole a 2nd vehicle.

Soon after, Deputies in Clinton County found and began to chase the vehicles.

The chase continued into Eaton County, eventually leading police back into Ionia Co.

Officers deployed spike strips, stopping one vehicle. The other—a 2020 Kia Forte continued north on Sunfield Hwy, losing control near Bippley Rd and hitting a tree.

A woman in the Forte died at the scene, the other occupants were taken to Sparrow Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of those involved at this time— only that they were all from the Lansing area and may have used another stolen vehicle to get to where the first was taken in Ionia County. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, please contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.