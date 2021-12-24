Watch
Deadly crash closes M-50 in Ionia County

FOX 17
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 12:06:39-05

M-50 in Ionia County is closed because of a deadly crash.

Eastbound and westbound M-50 (Thompson Road) between Hastings Road and Bell Road is closed due to a crash.

Michigan State Police say the call came in at 9:06 a.m. to report a crash had occurred. Clarksville Fire Department and Freeport Fire Department were also called to the scene.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know two people were killed in the crash.

It’s unclear how long the road is expected to remain closed.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

