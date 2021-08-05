74-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Ionia County Thursday.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs pedestrian accident at 12:12 p.m. on Sunfield Highway near Bipley Rd. in Sebewa Township.

According to investigators, a 43-year-old man moved into the northbound lane to give a utility truck more space, hitting the 74-year-old woman in the process.

The woman pedestrian was flown by Aeromed to Butterworth Hospital where she died.

Authorities are still investigating and were assisted by the Michigan State Police, Sunfield Fire, Portland Ambulance, Aeromed, and Reed & Hoppes Towing.

