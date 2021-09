ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver of a cargo van was injured after crashing into a large grain truck in Ionia County on Thursday.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of East Grand River and Grains Road in Orange Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, say the driver of the van was trapped for a short time and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Both were from the Ionia area and the driver of the grain truck was not hurt.