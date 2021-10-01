Watch
Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Billy Strings performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers. The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Raleigh, N.C., where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Billy Strings
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 01, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

RELATED: Ionia guitarist wins Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year

The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year.

Also picking up multiple awards was Appalachian Road Show, which won best new artist and instrumental group of the year.

Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, and song of the year went to Balsam Range for “Richest Man."

