Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year.

Also picking up multiple awards was Appalachian Road Show, which won best new artist and instrumental group of the year.

Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, and song of the year went to Balsam Range for “Richest Man."