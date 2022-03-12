Back-to-back threats prompt Ionia Public Schools to cancel middle school events

IONIA, Mich. — A threat has prompted Ionia Public Schools (IPS) to cancel a middle school event Saturday night.

The school district announced on its Facebook page that it was decided the best course of action was to cancel the daddy-daughter dance, which would have taken place Saturday night at the middle school.

We’re told IPS is working closely with authorities as investigations proceed.

This comes a day after the district announced the cancellation of Friday’s school dance, also at Ionia Middle School, in response to “a specific threat.”

