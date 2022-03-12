Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Back-to-back threats prompt Ionia Public Schools to cancel middle school events

school desk generic
WXYZ
school desk generic
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 17:53:08-05

IONIA, Mich. — A threat has prompted Ionia Public Schools (IPS) to cancel a middle school event Saturday night.

The school district announced on its Facebook page that it was decided the best course of action was to cancel the daddy-daughter dance, which would have taken place Saturday night at the middle school.

We’re told IPS is working closely with authorities as investigations proceed.

This comes a day after the district announced the cancellation of Friday’s school dance, also at Ionia Middle School, in response to “a specific threat.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot