IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers have released a notice regarding a missing teen in Ionia County.

We’re told 17-year-old Aiden Mason left his Muir home Wednesday morning between 9:45 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

Aiden is likely wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, green boots and jeans colored black or blue.

Those with knowledge related to Aiden’s whereabouts are urged to connect with dispatchers at 616-527-0400 or MSP at 989-352-8444.

