75-year-old man killed in Ionia County crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Easton Township that killed a 75-year-old Belding man. Authorities were called to the scene Tuesday around 4:24 P.M. near Graff Road and Bradford Road.

Authorities have identified the 75-year-old driver as Earl Peterson Jr.

Investigators say Peterson was driving south on Graff Road when he was struck by a 20-year-old driving east on Bradford Road.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 20-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries. The second driver is not being identified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Deputy Jayson Tobar or Sergeant Conner Westerlund at (616) 527-5737.

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