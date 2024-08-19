“Absurd and potentially damaging”: Belding School officials say online rumors are false

BELDING, Mich. — A string of rumors on social media has sparked concerns among parents and students at Belding High School. Just a week into a new school year, the post claimed that administrators improperly searched students, including asking girls to “shake out” their bras and following them into the bathroom.

The accusations arose after an incident last Thursday, when administrators called for a police officer to come to campus to be on standby after finding “vapes”.

By Monday afternoon, an anonymously made Facebook post in the ‘Belding Informed’ group had gathered over 600 comments, and 24 shares.

Some parents expressed support for the alleged concerns, while others defended the district's actions.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, Belding Schools Superintendent Brent Noskey sent FOX 17 a statement, categorically denying the allegations made against staff.

"I think kids are getting really nervous about going to school, for the invasion of privacy," said one mother, who asked to remain anonymous.

Her daughter and an exchange student with their family attend Belding High School.

"They are kids, but they have rights."

Some of the rumors she heard: that female students were asked to “shake out” their bras in front of administrators, and that male staff members were following female students into the restroom, suspecting them of vaping.

Jake Scott, a father of three students in Belding Schools, tells FOX 17 that one of his kids has been unfairly targeted. He echoed hearing the rumor about female students and their bras.

Belding Police Chief Dion Sower said that his department did have an officer on campus Thursday after called by the district.

“He went because they found vapes and requested police presence,” Chief Sower said Monday.

He never even spoke to the students involved but was present while the school spoke to them.”

In a letter sent home to parents, District Superintendent Brent Noskey called the social media claims "unfounded, blatantly false, and absurd."

He explained, “While it is normally our practice to ignore social media banter, particularly “anonymous” posts, today we feel the need to respond”.

The letter states that “at no time has a male staff member entered a female restroom or vice versa”, that they “do not, have not, and will not inspect or touch a student's clothing or person during a search”.

“We are committed to removing vapes, THC pens, and other illegal items from our school”.

Read the full letter sent home to parents below:

Belding Schools Letter sent home Monday to parents of Belding High School

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube