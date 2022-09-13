Watch Now
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's "critical incident."
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127.

We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of the attack. Deputies say he was treated for a head wound at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor but has since begun recovery at his residence.

The assault appears to have been an isolated incident, according to the undersheriff.

Authorities say they have identified a suspect in the case.

The public is not believed to be in danger.

Community members who witness suspicious behavior along the Rail Trail are encouraged to call Ionia County dispatchers.

The incident remains under investigation.

