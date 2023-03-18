50+ car pileup near Portland, I-96 closed in both directions

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than 50 vehicles are involved in a pileup on I-96 in Ionia County, according to Portland Area Fire Authority.

Troopers responded to the pileup in the eastbound lanes of I-96 between mile markers 73 and 76 in Portland Township, Michigan State Police said just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

MSP added, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the westbound side of the freeway also shut down after an additional crash on that side.

