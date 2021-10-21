Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

2 seriously injured in Ionia County pickup truck crash

items.[0].image.alt
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
2 hospitalized after Ionia County crash
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:35:29-04

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say two people were seriously injured after a pickup overturned near Portland.

The rollover crash happened Wednesday on Charlotte Highway near Towner Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford F-150 driven by a teenager left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree.

Two people were thrown from the pickup truck. Deputies say they were taken to a hospital in Lansing with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time