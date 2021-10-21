2 seriously injured in Ionia County pickup truck crash

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say two people were seriously injured after a pickup overturned near Portland.

The rollover crash happened Wednesday on Charlotte Highway near Towner Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford F-150 driven by a teenager left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree.

Two people were thrown from the pickup truck. Deputies say they were taken to a hospital in Lansing with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.