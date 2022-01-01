2 Belding men seriously hurt in Easton Township crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Belding men sustained serious injuries in a crash involving two vehicles in Ionia County Friday evening.

Michigan State Police says the crash occurred at Dildine Road and Bellamy Road in Easton Township.

Troopers say a 23-year-old Belding man traveled north on Bellamy Road in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup when he drove past the stop sign at the intersection, hitting a westbound 2012 Dodge pickup.

The Chevy driver was thrown from the truck on impact, authorities say. We’re told he and the 29-year-old Dodge driver were both taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

MSP adds the passenger in the Dodge truck, a 26-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chevy driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to state troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

