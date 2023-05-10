Watch Now
1 person airlifted after semi and SUV crash near Belding

Ionia County Sheriff
Posted at 4:28 PM, May 10, 2023
OTSICO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was seriously injured in a crash near Belding and has been airlifted from the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to a crash on M-44 near Deitz Road, just outside of Belding.

At least one person was hurt. Deputies confirm one person was airlifted after the crash.

An SUV and a semi collided, deputies say. No further information is available.

Deputies have not elaborated on the details of the crash.

While the road was cleared and the scene investigated, deputies asked drivers to avoid the area.

