1 driver in hospital following semi vs. semi crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi truck driver is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a crash involving another semi.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Hastings Road in Boston Township.

Early investigation shows one of the semi's was parked on the shoulder of the road when another semi driving west on I-96 struck its rear.

Troopers say one of the driver's was be removed from the cab by first responders. The injured driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other semi was not hurt in the crash.

Due to debris in the road, the sheriff's office tells FOX 17 that area of I-96 was closed for several hours Saturday morning. It is now reopened.

The investigation remains under investigation.