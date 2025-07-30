Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ionia County Health Department issues advisory on potentially harmful algae in Woodard Lake

Toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are ancient organisms. Scientists say they have been on Earth for about 3.5 billion years.
Scripps National
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Health Department issued an advisory Tuesday regarding potentially harmful algae in Woodard Lake.

While most algal blooms are not serious, the department has expressed concern about this particular bloom.

Officials are advising the public to avoid direct body contact with any scummy water in the lake and to refrain from swallowing it.

Harmful algal blooms, often referred to as "HABs," typically appear as a green sheen or resemble spilled paint on the water's surface.

For more information about HABs, click here.

