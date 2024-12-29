Investigation underway after car crashes into Van Buren County home

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone crashed their car into the front of a house early Sunday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., Deputies were called to the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 70th Street in Bangor township.

A 38 year old man from Battle Creek had failed to stop at the 3-way 'T' intersection, driving through a yard and into the front of a home on the East side of 70th street.

The homeowner was home at the time, but wasn't in the room that the car went into. The driver was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they think alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation and will be reviewed by the County Prosecutor.

